Selma double murder suspect turns self in to police

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department said Wednesday the search for a double murder suspect has ended after he turned himself at police headquarters.
Investigators confirmed Roderick Shontell Harrison, 41, turned himself in without incident around 7 a.m. He is now being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail for capital murder.
Police say the fatal shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Ceola L. Miller Avenue.
Wendell Pullom, 24, and Johnny Bonner III, 28, were killed in the shooting. A motive for the homicides was not immediately clear.
The investigation is ongoing.
