Suspect charged after woman robbed in Montgomery

Suspect charged after woman robbed in Montgomery
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a November robbery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | December 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 1:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they’ve charged a suspect after a woman was robbed in November.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Antonio Payne, 31, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman says the robbery took place around 6:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Woodley Road. According to the arrest affidavit, Payne threatened the victim with a handgun before taking her purse.

Payne was taken into custody on Saturday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.