Suspect charged after woman robbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they’ve charged a suspect after a woman was robbed in November.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Antonio Payne, 31, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Coleman says the robbery took place around 6:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Woodley Road. According to the arrest affidavit, Payne threatened the victim with a handgun before taking her purse.
Payne was taken into custody on Saturday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
