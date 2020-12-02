Tips identify Prattville lost wallet theft suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman wanted in connection to a theft of lost property investigation in Prattville has been identified and is cooperating with authorities, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Prattville police said CrimeStoppers tips helped them identify the woman, though her name has not been released.
The woman has since admitted that she is the person seen on security video inside the Ross Discount Store on Main Street on Sunday.
The victim reported losing her wallet in the store and told police it was returned to her while she was still shopping. While the wallet was returned, the victim said $585 in cash was missing.
After looking at store security video, investigators determined the suspect came into the store, picked up the wallet and briefly looked around for the owner. After putting the wallet in her jacket pocket, police said the woman went to a restroom, then later came out and claimed that’s where she’d found it.
The case remains under investigation. A charge of felony theft of lost property in the 3rd degree is pending.
