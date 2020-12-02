Unity walk celebrates Rosa Parks, 65th anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 65 years ago, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
On Tuesday, the feet of the young and old, black and white, marched united to celebrate Parks, a woman of courage and strength who impacted the world.
Marchers walked from Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church to the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery Tuesday, remembering and continuing Mrs. Parks’s legacy.
“Rosa parks actually runs through my veins,” founder of Valiant Cross Academy, Anthony Brock, said.
Brock says if it weren’t for Parks, he would not have started Valiant Cross Academy, an all-male school in Montgomery.
“I’m just blessed and honored to carry on the work and legacy that she left,” Brock said.
Parks’ courage 65 years ago planted a seed, marchers say. That seed blossomed into a tree with the election of the first female vice president of the United States.
“I am excited that we are able to see diversity now in Washington D.C.,” Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church pastor Cromwell Handy said. “This is all part of the hope that we talk about.”
Marchers Eddy Mentzer and his son Jaxson the unity march represented a community coming together.
“To be able to experience this with neighbors and friends’ people we don’t know its huge for us to be able to be a part of this,” Mentzer said.
The march was one of many events this week to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
