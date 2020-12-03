Arrest made in April homicide of Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a March assault that turned fatal the following month, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Devontae Owens, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said.
Police and fire medics were called to the scene of the assault in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard around noon on March 11 where they found the victim, Gary Young. The 79-year-old man was taken a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries a month later on April 12.
Coleman said the circumstances surrounding Young’s death are unknown, but Owens was identified as the suspect.
Owens is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on an $110,000 bond.
