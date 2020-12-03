Arrest made in May homicide of Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a May homicide case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Christopher Wilcoxon, 36, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. he’s now charged with one count of murder for the May 19 death of Tiffany Young, 34, of Montgomery.
The investigation started around 9:40 that morning when police and fire medics were called to the area of Seibles Road and Narrow Lane Road regarding the discovery of a body.
Police say the circumstances surrounding Young’s death remain unknown. She was the city’s 21st homicide victim of 2020.
Wilcoxon is being held on a bond totalling $150,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
