City of Opelika announces retirement of fire chief

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika announced the retirement of its fire chief Thursday.
Chief Byron Prather’s retirement will be effective January 31, 2021.
Prather served as chief for five and a half years.
“Byron has been a huge asset to the city for many years. His leadership to the men and women of the OFD, and his service to our community, will be greatly missed. I along with the city council and the entire Opelika family wish him the best as he starts the next phase of his life,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.
Prather’s time with the city began in 1985 when he was hired as a firefighter.
Chief Prather stated, “I will forever value the 35 years I have spent at the Opelika Fire Department and the numerous agencies with which I have had the pleasure and opportunity to work alongside, making my upcoming retirement bitter-sweet. I will always be grateful to Chief Smith for hiring me and affording me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Opelika. I am thankful to Mayor Fuller for allowing me the privilege of leading the Opelika Fire Department. It has truly been an honor to have served with the countless courageous firefighters of the Opelika Fire Department.”
The city will soon begin to search for a new fire chief. Applications may be completed here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.