City of Opelika announces retirement of fire chief

Chief Prather stated, “I will forever value the 35 years I have spent at the Opelika Fire Department and the numerous agencies with which I have had the pleasure and opportunity to work alongside, making my upcoming retirement bitter-sweet. I will always be grateful to Chief Smith for hiring me and affording me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Opelika. I am thankful to Mayor Fuller for allowing me the privilege of leading the Opelika Fire Department. It has truly been an honor to have served with the countless courageous firefighters of the Opelika Fire Department.”