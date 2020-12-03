Shower chances return Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our next system is approaching! Clouds are building overhead as the front gets closer, and showers are pushing towards west Alabama.
Because of the increase in cloud cover and moisture in our atmosphere, lows tonight won’t be nearly as cold as they have been. Most everyone will only see lows in the upper 40s, which is milder compared to the 20s and 30s we’ve experienced recently.
The main bulk of rain will arrive to west Alabama very late tonight/ very early Friday morning.
Rain will continue to push from west to east as we head into Friday. Models are starting to agree on the timing of this system, and right now, it looks like earlier Friday will be the wettest part of the day. We can’t completely rule out a few leftover showers by the second half of the day, but the heaviest rain will likely be gone after lunchtime.
With most of the rain gone earlier in the day, that should mean all Christmas events are a go tomorrow. Whether it be Andalusia’s Candyland or the state’s Christmas tree lighting in Montgomery, the rain does not look to be an issue as of now.
As the front pushes across Alabama, it will be seasonable with high temperature climbing back into the 60s early in the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s later in the afternoon, then they’ll slip through the 40s in the evening.
There won’t be a big shot of frigid air behind the system, but it will reinforce the cool air we’ve been experiencing. Expect highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s - that is below normal for early December!
With most of the rain clearing out by Friday afternoon, Saturday will stay dry and sunny. Sunday will be a bit more cloudy, and an isolated shower is possible, but right now, most of the day looks to stay dry.
