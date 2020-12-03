Colonel promoted to brigadier general in Alabama National Guard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big promotion was given Thursday when Col. Terry Grisham became Brig. Gen. Terry Grisham in Alabama’s National Guard.
Gov. Kay Ivey made it official during a pinning ceremony, giving Grisham high praise as he steps into his new role.
“Anyone can see his career has been marked by excellence and deserves this honor today,” said Ivey.
“We are in unprecedented times with COVID, but our mission to be ready is a priority. We must continue to push the limits in training our units. Although challenging, it is doable,” Grisham said.
Grisham said he will work to make sure the national guard has all the tools to respond wherever they are needed.
