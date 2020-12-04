ADPH reviewing quarantine time frame for people exposed to COVID-19

“We should not knowingly increase the percentage of possibly infectious asymptomatic persons out and about. Even though there is hope that our first doses of COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in the next two weeks, we are still months away from having enough vaccine to protect everyone. So, ADPH continues to encourage every Alabamian to stay home when possible, and to practice social distancing and wear masks when they must be out. Please protect the most vulnerable people in our state by doing the right things,” Harris said.