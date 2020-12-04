Ala. school dashboard reports increased virus cases this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama K-12 COVID-19 school dashboard’s Friday update shows 2,502 cases were reported statewide this week. That’s up from 2,261 cases reported last week.
In central Alabama, 38 cases were reported in Autauga County this week, 83 in Elmore County, 15 in Montgomery County, 10 in Tallapoosa County, and five in Crenshaw County.
Fewer than five cases were reported each for Lowndes County, Pike County, Butler County, Macon County and Pike Road city.
The dashboard is based on provisional data that is self-reported by local education agencies. The numbers are not verified by state health agencies.
