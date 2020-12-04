Alabama Dance Theatre to present ‘Mistletoe at Home’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Dance Theatre announced it will open its 34th season, A Season of Radiance, with a virtual production of Mistletoe at Troy University’s Davis Theatre for a private audience of dancers’ families because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the theatre will present Mistletoe at Home on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Viewers anywhere will be able to join the celebration virtually at no cost, the theatre said.
WSFA’s Mark Bullock and Valorie Lawson will guest host the presentation. There will also be behind-scenes conversations with artistic director Kate Seale and ADT’s dance faculty and choreographers. Mistletoe was filmed on Nov. 14 and 15.
This year’s production features Miss Kitty’s Favorite Dance of Christmas, which is a collage of dances set to classics like “I Saw Three Ships,” “We Three Kings,” “Wexford Carol” and “Silent Night.”
The theatre said Mistletoe at Home will also include new music created in new collaboration with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra and local musicians.
The theatre’s educational and community outreach will continue, but it will look different this year. ADT will send an educational package about dance, including video of Favorite Dances performances, to Montgomery Public Schools instead of having fourth graders attend a daytime performance at the Davis Theatre.
Even though ADT’s tradition of hosting a Military Appreciation Night cannot include a reception this year, the theatre will continue to work with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to strengthen community and military relationships.
