Alex City double murder suspect arrested near Lake Martin

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for the suspect in Monday’s Alex City double murder investigation has ended with an arrest.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and multiple other agencies took Ashley Paul Kenney into custody Friday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Kenney, 24, was wanted for the deaths of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Stephanie Motes, and her son, 18-year-old Cody Lane Motes, Monday night.
The homicides happened in Oak Hills Mobile Home Village, located on Oak Hill Drive in Alex City.
A witness told police Kenney fled the scene in a purple Chevy Geo Tracker, which authorities later found about 10 miles away near a mobile home park in Kellyton.
The search continued through Friday when a motorist reportedly recognized the suspect walking down the road, called police, and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
Kenney was found about 15 miles south of Alex City near Lake Martin in the Our Town area of Tallapoosa County.
Kenney was held at the scene near Lake Martin with investigators as they searched the shoreline for the 9mm handgun said to have been used in the homicides. It’s unclear if the weapon has been located.
Multiple agencies were involved in Kenney’s arrest including the Task Force, Alexander City Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Land Security, ALEA Water Patrol, ALEA Aviation, Sylacauga Police, Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task Force, and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
A secondary arrest has also been made in the case. Law enforcement says Mitch Galloway is charged with felony hindering prosecution for allegedly helping Kenney hide.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for the victims.
A motive for the homicides remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.