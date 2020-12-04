Bills would remove Confederate flag from Alabama Coat of Arms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama lawmaker is preparing a trio of bills for the upcoming legislative session that take aim at the state’s coat of arms, as well as language in some laws that praise the Confederacy.
State Rep. Laura Hall, D-Huntsville, is authoring the pieces of legislation.
The controversial flag is included in the coat of arms design along with symbols of Britain, France, Spain, and the shield of the United States. Each has, at some point, held control over part or all of what is now the state of Alabama.
The coat of arms was unanimously adopted by the legislature in 1939, according to the Alabama Department of Archives and History. The coat of arms is incorporated into the designs of multiple state agency seals, as well as the Alabama State Trooper badge.
Another of Hall’s bills seeks to prohibit use of the state’s armories for functions by the Sons of Confederate and Federal Veterans and the Daughters of the Confederacy, and to prohibit Civil War medals or decorations on the uniforms of Alabama National Guard members.
The final bill deals with the Alabama Department of Finance, which manages the First White House of the Confederacy across the street from the Capitol.
“This bill would remove certain language relating to the manner in which the Department of Finance manages the property,” the bill states.
For example, Hall proposes stripping some language from the law that currently states the house and its grounds be ”held inviolate as a perpetual memorial to Jefferson Davis and the men and women associated with him in the organization of the Confederate government.”
Hall’s bills will be introduced in the legislature when it comes into session on Feb. 2. It’s unclear if she has the support to pass any of the measures.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.