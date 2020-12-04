Food for Thought 12/3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
High Scores
Schlotszky’s Deli (5055 Carmichael Rd.): 100
Yeung Kitchen (41 N. Burbank Dr.): 100
Harper’s (8 Commerce St.): 99
Milo’s (8747 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Marco’s Pizza (7020 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Hamburger King South (221050 Troy Hwy.): 99
Subway (7022 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Subway (4746 Mobile Hwy.): 99
Burger King (5525 Carmichael Rd.): 99
Low Scores
Family Dollar (4949 Mobile Hwy.): 83
Priority items: Dented cans; Sewage leaking in restrooms
American Deli (109 N. Burbank Dr.): 91
Priority item: Lettuce, tomatoes, ham & shrimp in cooler at improper temp.
