Former Alabama state Sen. Larry Dixon dies at 78

“The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is saddened to learn of the death of our former executive director, Larry Dixon. From 1981 until his retirement in 2016, Larry served as the Board’s executive director and his accomplishments are many. He established the continuing education department at the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. He served four terms on the U.S. Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and was the first president of the Administrators in Medicine, an organization he helped charter. In 2014, FSMB awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2016. When he retired from the Board of Medical Examiners, our building in Montgomery was renamed in his honor as the Dixon-Parker Building. While we mourn Larry Dixon’s passing, we are forever grateful for his distinguished service to the medical profession and to the State of Alabama. He set an incredible example of service for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gaynell, and his family during this difficult time.”