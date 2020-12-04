Former Alabama state Sen. Larry Dixon dies at 78

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former longtime Alabama state Sen. Larry Dixon has died.
Former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange confirmed Dixon died Friday. He was 78.
Dixon served in the Alabama Senate from 1983 to 2010. He served the 25th District in Montgomery and Elmore counties. He retired in 2010 after serving seven terms.
Before that, he served in the Alabama House for several years. He also served on the Montgomery City Council from 1975 to 1978.
Dixon was the head of the State Board of Medical Examiners for 35 years, retiring in 2016.
Dr. Mark LeQuire, Chairman of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, and William M. Perkins, Executive Director of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, issued a statement Friday:
“The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is saddened to learn of the death of our former executive director, Larry Dixon. From 1981 until his retirement in 2016, Larry served as the Board’s executive director and his accomplishments are many. He established the continuing education department at the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. He served four terms on the U.S. Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and was the first president of the Administrators in Medicine, an organization he helped charter. In 2014, FSMB awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2016. When he retired from the Board of Medical Examiners, our building in Montgomery was renamed in his honor as the Dixon-Parker Building. While we mourn Larry Dixon’s passing, we are forever grateful for his distinguished service to the medical profession and to the State of Alabama. He set an incredible example of service for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gaynell, and his family during this difficult time.”
Funeral plans were not immediately available.
