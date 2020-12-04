Man found dead in Montgomery was deputy sheriff trainee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found Thursday night in the downtown area as 38-year-old Christofer Woodard.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed Woodard had been a deputy sheriff trainee with MCSO for more than a month.
Police and first responders were called to the 100 block of South Perry Street around 7:10 p.m. in regards to a person down. The location was in the same block as the sheriff’s office complex.
Woodard, a Millbrook resident, was pronounced dead on the scene and a death investigation was opened to determine the circumstances.
The Montgomery Police Department said Woodard’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
No arrests have been made at this time, police said.
According to the sheriff’s office, Woodard had recently started his career with their agency, after his end of duty from the United States Air Force. He had been stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Capt. Trent Beasley said Woodard did various jobs, though none included working as a law enforcement officer on the street. He was prepping to join the academy in February.
Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said Woodard loved the career path he was on was a perfect fit for his agency.
“I’m going to miss his smile, graciousness, and our daily talks. He was kind and respectable and eager to bring joy to those around him. He started only a month ago, but he left a lasting impression on this agency. I ask that you keep his wife, parents, and the entire staff of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers. We all need them,” said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
