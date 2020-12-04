Man killed in Thursday Troy semi-truck crash identified

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim killed in Thursday morning’s semi-truck crash along U.S. Highway 231 in Troy has been identified, according to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.
Barr said the driver was 60-year-old Timothy Ray Akin, a Florida resident.
Akin was killed shortly before 7:40 a.m. when his 2019 Volvo tractor trailer hit the concrete supports holding up the U.S. 29 overpass.
Troy police and firefighters responded to the crash but Akin was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with help from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
