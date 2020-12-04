Pine Hill police officer shot 3 times while serving warrant

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after a police officer in Wilcox County was shot multiple times early Friday morning while attempting to serve a warrant.
Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the officer, Ricky Anthony Pugh with the Pine Hill Police Department, was trying to serve a warrant against a man wanted for attempted murder.
The suspect, Ida Robinson, has since been arrested and transported to the county jail on the original charge. Jackson said no charges have been filed yet related to the shooting of Officer Pugh.
Pugh was serving the warrant around 1 a.m. with other law enforcement from the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office when he was struck by gunfire, according to the DA.
Jackson said Pugh was hit twice in the leg and once in the hand. He was transported to a Mobile area hospital to recover.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
