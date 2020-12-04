Returning chief deputy DA for Montgomery County sworn in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A familiar face has returned to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.
Azzie Taylor was sworn in Friday for her second term as chief deputy district attorney. Her first term was from 2014-2016.
Taylor said that her desire to provide guidance to youth drove her decision to return.
“It’s hard to change the ways of adults, and it’s my passion to try to prevent our children from falling into a life of crime,” said Taylor. “And so that’s one of the things that I want to, especially our young females, begin to show them why it’s worth investing in themselves.”
Taylor said that being a prosecutor is not just a job, but a calling.
