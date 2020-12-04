Suspect charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on allegations of shooting into a home with people inside.
Devin Wingard is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Investigators say it happened at a home in Montgomery during the afternoon of Dec. 1. According to the affidavit, Wingard stood outside a living room window and fired a weapon into the home several times. Multiple people were inside at the time.
The affidavit states the amount of damage was undetermined.
No injuries were reported in the court filing.
Wingard was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
