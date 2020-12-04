Sunny Saturday ahead!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cloudy and dreary Friday afternoon, drier air is now moving into the state. A sunny Saturday will follow another cold night!
Temperatures are quickly falling tonight. By early Saturday morning, lows will settle in the middle 30s.
Saturday will be nice and dry! Under plenty of sunshine, highs will warm up to near 60°. It will be a beautiful December day!
Sunday will feature more cloud cover, and some light showers are also possible. It won’t be an all day washout, but Sunday will be the less desirable weekend day to get outside.
Behind Sunday’s system, a calm and cool weather pattern will settle in. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s will stick around through most of the upcoming workweek. This is still cooler than normal! Usually, highs are in the low 60s this time of year.
