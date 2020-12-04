67-year-old man, 4-year-old boy die after early-morning house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and small child died Friday morning after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham.
They have been identified as 67-year-old Bobby Miles and 4-year-old Kyree Phillipe Miles.
Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks says both were in critical condition when they were rescued around 2:30 a.m. but they died less than an hour later at area hospitals. The house fire happened in the 4500 block of 9th Terrace North.
Chief Hicks says most of the damage is on the right side of the home in a bedroom or living room.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.