Sunny today, more clouds tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful Saturday is underway! Under abundant sunshine, highs are warming to near 60°.
Today will be the nicer of the two weekend days. Tomorrow isn’t looking bad, but there are a few changes...
An upper shortwave will approach the state Sunday. Skies will become mostly cloudy as this system approaches and passes through, and we also can’t rule out a few late day showers. Any showers that do develop will be light. Right now it looks like most of the area will stay dry, so no need to cancel ay outdoor plans!
Behind Sunday’s system, a calm and cool weather pattern will settle in. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s will stick around through most of the upcoming workweek. This is still cooler than normal! Usually, highs are in the low 60s this time of year.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.