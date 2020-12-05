Troy shutout South Alabama 29-0 in Battle for the Belt

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle for the Belt Saturday. The 29-0 win was a nice shutout for the Trojans.
Gunnar Watson Trojans’ offense finished the day with 414 total yards of offense. The sophomore quarterback finished the game with 297 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The Trojans were the first to get on the scoreboard when kicker Evan Legassey made a 22-yard field goal.
The Trojans had the lead 3-0 going into the second quarter.
It wouldn’t take long for Troy to add more points to the board. With a little over 11 minutes left in the quarter, Watson connected with wide receiver Khalil McClain for a 15 yard touchdown.
The Trojans were just heating up. With over nine minutes left to play in the quarter, Watson found wide receiver Kaylon Geiger for a 15 yard touchdown.
With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Watson would connect with wide receiver Tray Eafford for a 21-yard touchdown, putting the Trojans at 24-0 lead.
The Trojans would add more points to the board just before the second quarter was up. With seconds left, Evan Legassey made a 44-yard field goal.
Troy was going into halftime with a 27-0 lead.
It wouldn’t be until the fourth quarter that the Trojans would extend their lead.
With over seven minutes left to play in the game, Jaguars punter Jack Brooks’ punt was blocked by Geiger for a safety, putting them in the lead 29-0.
The Belt will be staying in Troy.
The Trojans are now 5-5 this season. Next week, they return home to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with kick at 2 p.m.
