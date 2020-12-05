West side of Montgomery celebrates 65th anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 65th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott couldn’t end without a celebration on the west side of Montgomery.
The Washington Park community was one community that stood in solidarity with others once the movement started in 1955.
The stories of that movement and others continues to be told through art throughout the community.
Artist use their art to tell stories of the past and the present that can impact the future
“When we create that art it often gives us a platform to verbally articulate our world view, period. Where we can be able to stand in solidarity with people communicate our life views, period,” Founder of Kings Canvas Kevin King said.
King’s passion has inspired young artist like Jamaiae Jones who once only did drawings but now paints as well.
“When tried it, I liked it, and he told me that it will probably take me a long way,” Jones said.
King says all forms of art creates culture and this culture continues to serve as a catalyst for change.
“Our vacant buildings and vacant green spaces can actively be activated by using creative space making principles using art as a catalyst for economic change and economic growth,” King said.
“This will cause people to look at these homes and these property as value and as investments and not just something that no one lives in,” District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham said.
