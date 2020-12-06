5,000 candles light up Montgomery cemetery in remembrance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cemetery in Montgomery found a way to honor the community’s lost loved ones this holiday season.
Saturday evening, Greenwood Serenity Cemetery asked the community to light lanterns and disperse them around the cemetery in honor of those who have passed. Greenwood says this is their way of reaching out and reminding the community that their loved ones have not been forgotten.
This year, about 5,000 candles were placed throughout the cemetery.
Leak Memory Chapel also invited families to place a remembrance ornament on the tree inside of the funeral home lobby. There was a candlelight service held at 3:00 to honor those who have experienced grief and for those who wanted to memorialize their loved ones in a special way for the holidays.
“Well, this year particularly, we’ve had a steady stream of folks coming into the chapel to hang ornaments on our tree in memory of their loved ones,” said Greg Hollis, Funeral Director at Leak Memory Chapel. “They didn’t feel comfortable in a large group setting with the COVID and that is certainly fine. Of course, you know, we were all masked and disinfected and everything, but it gives them an opportunity to remember and to recognize that other folks have faced similar losses too.”
Chairs were social distanced, masks were necessary and the building was sanitized before and after the ceremony.
For anyone who missed the event, you are still free to drop off an ornament for the tree inside Leak Memory Chapel any day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This is the 27th year Dignity Memorial has held this event.
