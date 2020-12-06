5,000 candles light up Montgomery cemetery in remembrance

“Well, this year particularly, we’ve had a steady stream of folks coming into the chapel to hang ornaments on our tree in memory of their loved ones,” said Greg Hollis, Funeral Director at Leak Memory Chapel. “They didn’t feel comfortable in a large group setting with the COVID and that is certainly fine. Of course, you know, we were all masked and disinfected and everything, but it gives them an opportunity to remember and to recognize that other folks have faced similar losses too.”