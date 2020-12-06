Documentary commemorating Montgomery Bus Boycott features remarks from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A documentary commemorating the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott features remarks from Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.
Sixty-five years ago, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The documentary, “382: Organizing for the Future,” premiered Saturday at Paterson Field. According to the City of Montgomery, the film explores the history of the Montgomery Bus Boycott while examining its “parallels to the current movement for social justice and equity.”
“And I am clear, that I am speaking to you as Vice President-elect of the United States because of all that happened in Montgomery in December of 1955 and the months that followed,” said Harris. “Because of the courage, resilience and fortitude of Rosa McCauley Parks. Because of the men and women who made the bus boycott possible: domestic workers and members of civic and faith organizations who walked and carpooled during the tumultuous time.”
Harris said all Americans who rallied to the cause with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ignited a movement that continues to this day.
“And we must honor them,” Harris said.
Harris added that she and President-elect Joe Biden offer their gratitude and encouragement to those who took part in the bus boycott and those who are keeping its legacy alive.
“And we look forward to working with you and all Americans to advance our ideals of equality, justice and opportunity for all in the months and the years ahead,” Harris said.
The city says the documentary will also air on the city government local access network, Capital City Connection, which can be found on Charter Spectrum Cable channel 181 and WOW! Cable channel 96. It will also be live-streamed on the city’s website.
