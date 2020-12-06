MPS releases more information regarding all-virtual learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students are set to return to all-virtual learning Monday, Montgomery Public Schools released new information for parents.
MPS announced on Nov. 30 that all students would return to all-virtual learning. Teachers and administrators will continue to report to their classrooms and offices as usual.
Virtual classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MPS says intervention and enrichment will be held Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Classes those days will end at 11:30 a.m.
MPS will still observe its December holiday break starting Dec. 21. All students will resume virtual learning on Jan. 4.
According to MPS, Jan. 6 will be a half day for MPS students. Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Teachers will participate in a mandatory professional development session.
MPS says students who have submitted commitment forms for face-to-face learning will be able to start face-to-face instruction on Jan. 11.
MPS order nearly 15,000 Chromebooks to make sure all students would have a device. MPS says it has not received its shipment of the Chromebooks and is monitoring the status of the shipment.
Students who do not receive a Chromebook and do not have a technology device at home will receive a learning packet or an activity-based assignment, MPS said. Detailed instructions will be provided with the assignments.
Parents with students in need of WiFi are asked to contact their school for more information about available resources.
MPS started the fall semester with all students learning in a virtual-only format. More than half of those students returned to the classroom for in-person learning during the second nine-week period, which started on Oct. 13.
