Alabama saw 22K COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths, record hospitalizations last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge with another 2,352 cases reported Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the last week, the state has seen some of its highest daily case totals to date with 22,596 new cases and 219 deaths.
The state continued a trend of multi-day, record-breaking hospitalization rates through Monday when it blew past the 2,000-mark for the first time ever to reach 2,079 on Monday.
And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing from 31 to almost 33 percent.
Alabama’s seven-day average for new cases now stands at 3,243 per day, with the state having trended above the 3,000-mark for the first time for much of the last week.
The state reports it’s confirmed 272,229 total cases and a death toll of 3,892 people since the pandemic reached Alabama in mid-March.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate stood at an all-time record high Monday, climbing by 163 in 24 hours to reach a record 2,079 hospital admissions. More hospitalizations expected soon as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Saturday’s 1,790 cases halted a six-day record increase in hospitalizations after dipping below Friday’s rate of 1,875. Sunday saw major increases to a new record of 1,923 before it fell to Monday’s surge.
The latest hospitalization records dwarf those seen when the state underwent an illness spike in July that topped out at 1,642. That high nearly crippled the state’s healthcare system and is down nearly 500 from the current influx.
The seven-day average climbed from 1,752 hospitalizations per day, as of Sunday, to 1,817 on Monday. the state’s hospitals are treating a significantly higher number of inpatients than during the highest days of the summer peak.
In Montgomery, there are at least 136 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 104 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Monday, and 32 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
In Birmingham, UAB reported a new record of 130 inpatients.
In the Auburn/Opelika area, East Alabama Medical Center reported 52 inpatients Monday.
A total of 26,331 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
Alabama has conducted 1,726,529 total tests, or around 34 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 118,225 people have been tested. Of those, 38,737 had the disease for an extremely high positive test rate of 32.76 percent, one of the highest in the nation.
The state presumes 168,387 people, or about 63.7 percent of cases, have since recovered from COVID-19, but it only updates the data on a weekly basis.
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
When it comes to daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 66 new cases Monday with a seven-day average of 90 cases per day.
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
