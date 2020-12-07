Alabama surges to nearly 2,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospital system, under extreme stress, continues to take on an ever growing number of patients in need of COVID-19 treatment, blowing past the 2,000 mark for the first time Monday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the state’s hospitals are currently treating a record 2,079 patients for the disease. In the last 24 hours, hospitals have taken on 163 additional patients.
That’s up 348 from the same time period one week ago. More cases are expected in the coming days as those infected during Thanksgiving gatherings become ill.
In Montgomery, there were at least 136 inpatients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals Monday. That included 104 at Baptist Health’s three facilities. The latest data from Jackson hospital confirmed 32 inpatients as of Friday.
UAB in Birmingham also reported a record 130 inpatients for Monday. Dr. Sarah Nafziger, co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee, said there are only so many resources to go around but that the hospital is working to maximize it resources.
At East Alabama Medical Center in the Auburn/Opelika area, there were 52 inpatients Monday.
The system was nearly overwhelmed by a spike in cases in July that filled more than 1,600 beds, pushing hospitals well beyond surge capacity. Monday, the state was treating nearly 500 more people than that as cases surge to dangerous and unsustainable levels.
The seven-day average for hospitalizations stands at 1,817.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said last week that at least 5 percent of all Alabamians have now tested positive for COVID-19. He estimated the number was probably higher since some never got tested or knew they had the disease.
“At least 5 percent of Alabamians have been infected,” Harris said. “One out of 10 of those have been in the hospital. This is not sustainable, we cannot continue to go down this road.”
In addition to hospitalizations, the state continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. It added more than 22,000 cases in the last week and 219 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.