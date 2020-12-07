3 arrested, charged with Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested and charged with armed robbery, with one of those being linked to another second case a week earlier, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Joseph Bowe, 34, of Wetumpka; Jaquintion Murphy, 24, of Wetumpka; and Merissa Pittman, 33, of Brookwood, are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
According to Montgomery police, the three committed first-degree robbery around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard. Court documents identify the location as an area motel.
The court filings indicate the three suspects pulled their victim into a motel room and robbed him at gunpoint.
In addition to the Saturday morning robbery, MPD confirmed Bowe was also arrested for a first-degree robbery the previous Tuesday.
That incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the 6300 block of Willow Glen Drive. That’s off Woodmere Boulevard not far from Interstate 85.
All three suspects are being held on bonds totaling $60,000 each.
