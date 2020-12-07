Cam Ward looks to restore balance, improve morale as Pardons & Paroles director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following years of polarizing leadership, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has a new leader.
Gov. Kay Ivey administered the oath of office Monday, swearing in Cam Ward as the agency’s new director.
Ward left his influential position in the Alabama Senate to attempt to right the ship.
Ivey was candid about her expectations.
“She was very open, she wanted to see a change,” Ward stated. “She felt there was a low morale in the agency she wanted to see an agency that was more engaged with the frontline workers.”
Docketing parole-eligible prisoners was a source of controversy during the last administration amid a growing case backlog. Ward estimates around 2,500 prisoners are parole-eligible. As director, he’ll be responsible for setting the dockets.
At this point, meeting the statutory criteria for parole eligibility won’t guarantee a hearing.
“The point of having a parole is that you’ve shown that you are rehabilitated, that you’re going to be safe to society”, he explained. “I think a lot of folks look at spreadsheets when they look at the number of pardons and paroles granted and I think that’s a false narrative.”
Ward’s also been tasked with opening the dialogue between the agency and ADOC, a relationship that’s been largely neglected in the past. Systemic issues surrounding data accessibility between the agencies will be key points of improvement going forward.
“A lot of this is going to be improving communication that hadn’t occurred in the past,” Ward acknowledged. “That’s not one person’s fault or any group’s fault, but we can do better. Opening communication with DOC and the Legislature can only help us in our mission going forward.”
Ivey does not believe it’s the bureau’s job to reduce prison overcrowding, however, backlogs over the last year have proven it has a significant impact on the state’s overall prison population.
“No, it’s not your job to relieve overcrowding or not relieve overcrowding, but you are part of that [criminal justice] system,” Ward responded. “If you’re not doing your job or the agency’s not doing its job to carry out its mission, then we’re failing the rest of the system.”
Ward is the second director appointed to lead the agency. He follows retired Judge Charlie Graddick, who held the position for a little more than a year.
Ward sponsored legislation during the 2019 session that reorganized administrative roles within the bureau, which created the director’s position and codified the parole guidelines. According to the law, the director is tasked with overseeing the bureau’s operations, which allows the board to focus on pardon and parole decisions.
