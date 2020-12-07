Chilton County Schools making temporary changes after 12 faculty members forced to quarantine from COVID-19 exposures

“We are now down 12 faculty members. Most aren’t positive, but are being forced to quarantine because of direct exposure or caring for a child who is positive or quarantined due to exposure. If there is ever a time when your student is exposed, you will be contacted IMMEDIATELY. In this case, no news is good news! We want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to isolate your children as much as possible for safety, provide them with actual instruction, and feed them a hot breakfast, lunch, and snack. We also realize the importance of trying to provide structure and create a positive school climate during this trying time. If a student submits an online assignment or picks up a packet, he/she will be counted as present. There is no need to call the office to let us know. Teachers are furiously working on creating grade level packets at this time. We will make copies and assemble those first thing in the morning. We will post as soon as they are available for pick up. If your student chooses the online option, you are NOT required to pick up the packet. Thank you for your continued support. Wednesday, December 9th is a regularly scheduled E Learning Day. We are hopeful that things will improve by the end of the week and some of our teachers will be able to return. We will keep you updated!”