Decatur Heritage football player given service award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Decatur Heritage Christian Academy football player Sean Zerkle was presented with the John “Bubba” Trotman Service Above Self award Monday. The award is presented to a student athlete who has distinguished himself by service to others.
The most notable of his service work included building a practice field for his school and teammates. The project took a year and a half, and nearly 150 service hours. Zerkle was responsible for helping clear rocks, leveling the land, putting in irrigation and laying sod.
“My favorite thing about service is the impact you can have on someone’s life,” said Zerkle. “You never know what they’re going through, so whenever you can help them out when they’re at their lowest is a great experience.”
Zerkle is the sixth recipient of the award.
He says he plans to play football at the next level following graduation. He has offers from Birmingham Southern, Sewanee, and Huntingdon College. However, he says he’s excited to continue to make an impact on his community.
“There’s life outside of football, and you want to leave a legacy that’s outside of football, too, so being able to come here and to and be recognized for the service I’ve done is really incredible,” said Zerkle.
In addition to building the practice field, Zerkle has also worked at two area food banks, helped teach boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s disease, and volunteered at Blount Hospitality house, which is a place for parents to stay while their children are in the hospital.
