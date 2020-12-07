Delivery driver arrested after packages go missing in Butler County

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation by law enforcement in Butler County has turned up an alleged “Grinch” weeks before Christmas. Missing packages. No deliveries. An arrest.
The holiday season got off to a disappointing start for a number of people in Butler County, all expecting their packages to arrive on time after ordering online. But they did not.
“I didn’t know what to think,” said theft victim Jessica Roeten.
Roeten was shocked to learn why hers had not arrived.
“At first I was angry but then I became sorry for her,” she said.
Greenville police say 28-year-old Amber Baggett faces a second-degree receiving stolen property charge. Bagget worked as a delivery driver for one of the major delivery companies in the country.
“She didn’t really offer a clear motive. Best as we can tell just a crime of opportunity,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.
After Greenville police dug a little deeper, they found that most of the victims lived in Butler County. Overall, there were about 25 victims.
“Thought maybe she could get away with it,” said Lovvorn.
The packages are in the process of being documented for evidence. Police will then return them to the delivery company, which will repackage the items and deliver them to the rightful owners.
Some of the Christmas packages, according to investigators, were found in Baggett’s home and personal vehicle in Conecuh County. That’s where authorities found 20 packages, all told $1,600 worth of orders.
“There is a potential for probation in a property crime like this even though it’s a felony,” said Lovvorn.
For those 25 customers the packages are on the way. In this case, delivery delayed is not delivery denied.
Court records show Baggett has already posted her $3,000 bond.
It’s not clear at this point whether Baggett has an attorney.
Investigators say Baggett could potentially face additional charges if the delivery company chooses to file charges as well.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.