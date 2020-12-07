Elmore County DA’s office closed after COVID-19 cases

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Positive COVID-19 tests among several employees have prompted Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston to temporarily close his office.
Houston said the office will be closed at least from Monday through Wednesday, and added that could be extended through the rest of the week if deemed necessary.
“My current priority is the health and wellbeing of my employees,” Houston said “in addition to that of law enforcement, court personnel and the general public.”
The DA said the facility has been cleaned.
While away from the office, phones will be transferred for those who need help or have immediate concerns.
