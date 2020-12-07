Man faces multiple felonies after pursuit with troopers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is facing multiple charges after a pursuit with Alabama state troopers.
According to trooper Joel Hart, Laderrick Sankey, 37, has been charged with trafficking stolen identities, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, receiving stolen property in the second degree, possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, switched tag and driving under the influence.
The charges are related to an incident that took place Friday. Hart says troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Boulevard, displaying an improper license plate. The driver, identified as Sankey, allegedly refused to stop and was later boxed in by troopers near East Boulevard and East Shirley Lane.
Hart says Sankey was under the influence of a controlled substance and initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody without injuries.
While searching the vehicle, court records say troopers found multiple identities altered for Sankey to pass stolen checks.
Sankey was initially taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $28,500 bond.
