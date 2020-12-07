Montgomery announces $6.5M investment in public transportation system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced Monday a plan to make $6.5 million in improvements to the city’s public transportation system.
The funding is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
Reed said this is the largest investment in The M in many years.
The mayor said transportation is a priority for his administration, and it’s important to invest in the people who depend on the city’s buses.
“We have not invested in our public transit that really serves everyone in this community,” Reed said.
The improvements include the installation of 12 new bus shelters, the replacement of 11 fixed route and paratransit buses, the purchase of micro-transit vehicles “to enhance public transit service in east Montgomery by offering an alternative, on-demand hailing system that would provide greater frequencies and reduce overall trip times.”
Funding will also help with operational assistance, security upgrades at the downtown hub and improvements to the West Fairview Intermodal Transfer Center.
Reed said the first phase, which includes the new bus stop shelters, has already started. Other projects will start in the upcoming weeks.
