Quiet, cool start to the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are kicking off the new workweek on a dry note, and that will likely continue through Friday. Clouds are clearing up as we head into the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, highs won’t rebound much, so a jacket will be handy throughout the day.
We are settling into a calm weather pattern for the entire work week ahead. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, which is cooler than normal for this time of year. Usually, highs are in the low 60s in early December, and we will be seasonable Wednesday.
Beyond that, westerly flow takes hold and brings warmer air with it. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s Thursday and Friday!
Mornings will also be cold, but those are warming up as well. We will go from chilly, below freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning to more mild upper 30s and lower 40s by Thursday and Friday AM.
We stay dry, that is until our next system arrives... rain chances return Saturday.
