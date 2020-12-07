TechMGM hosts Computer Science Education Week events and competition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday kicks off Computer Science Education Week with a series of events and competitions to connect students with professionals in the computer science industry.
“By hosting these events for Computer Science Education Week, we are helping spur technology advancement and economic growth in our community through leveraging our region’s existing industry, culture, and talent,” says Charisse Stokes, executive director of TechMGM. “Montgomery is home to a growing tech hub due to the resources available to the community. These events will bring together a number of those resources to further establish innovation strategies that continue to drive demand for the city as a long-term sustainable location for investment.”
Here’s a list of what’s happening this week:
BEST Robotics Education Conference, December 7&8
This two-day virtual conference for teachers will discuss robotics education, maximize efforts, be a more efficient coach for a robotics team, and incorporate robotics into daily lesson plans.
Google Innovation Training, December 9
Join the Montgomery AFCEA Chapter Education Foundation to learn about this free project-based curriculum that can equip students with practical tech skills, including making digital presentations, doing online research, working with spreadsheets, and more. This self-paced, blended curriculum is appropriate for teachers in K-12 and higher education.
Montgomery/Huntsville AFCEA Webinar Series, December 10
Join the Huntsville and AFCEA Chapters as they feature the Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Steve Pierce, who will discuss the new Space Force.
Rube Goldberg Competition, December 11
Winners of TechMGM’s and Jacobs Engineering’s Rube Goldberg Competition will be announced on this live stream. Teams of River Region elementary school students will design and build a Rube Goldberg machine from a kit and provide a video demonstrating their Rube Goldberg in action for judging on creativity and complexity. This event for engaged young minds will explore the creative world of invention through science.
Glide App Design Competition, December 11
Winners of TechMGM and Serquest’s Glide App Design Competition will be announced on this live stream. Teams of River Region middle school students have been challenged to create a new app using Glide, a software that allows users to create apps using Google sheets and without using code. Each team must select and build one of two applications, a class attendance roster app or an extracurricular activities program app.
Girl Scouts Cybersecurity Badge Event, December 12
Women in AFCEA have partnered with the Girl Scouts in Montgomery to host a cybersecurity badge event for brownies and daisies in the local area to learn about protecting data and being safe on the internet, and other basic cybersecurity skills.
Esports Tournament, December 12
MGM Esports and Gaming is holding a three-on-three Rocket League tournament to expose local high schools to esports and the ability to launch a program at their school. Esports teams in schools have led to increased science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) courses and higher test scores. This event is open to students, IT professionals, gamers, and newcomers to gaming.
Raspberry JAM, December 13
Winners of the Raspberry JAM will be announced on this live stream. Teams of River Region high school students have been tasked to solve a challenge using a Raspberry Pi with a voice-activation system. Challenges include creating a virtual front desk, virtual graduation announcer, and virtual teacher assistant. Hosted by TechMGM, ALFA Insurance, CGI, and MGMWERX, this competition is an exciting opportunity for students to use their creativity and technical skills to develop a system using the latest Raspberry Pi technology.
For more information on any of these events, visit https://www.techmgm.com/ncse-week/. For more information about TechMGM initiatives, visit https://techmgm.com.
