Tuskegee robbery, kidnapping suspect arrested at Montgomery hospital

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on multiple charges including robbery and kidnapping in Macon County has been arrested at a Montgomery hospital, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.
Montgomery police arrested Ulkowan Vason, 23, Sunday at Baptist South Hospital.
Vason is now charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, two counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied Tuskegee home back on Oct. 30.
Vason has since been transported to the Macon County Detention Facility where he’s being held on bonds totaling $83,500.
The investigation is still ongoing and tips can be shared by calling the Tuskegee Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
