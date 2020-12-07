Tuskegee robbery, kidnapping suspect arrested at Montgomery hospital

Montgomery police arrested Ulkowan Vason, 23, Sunday at Baptist South Hospital. He's now in the Macon County jail on multiple charges. (Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | December 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 1:26 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on multiple charges including robbery and kidnapping in Macon County has been arrested at a Montgomery hospital, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

Montgomery police arrested Ulkowan Vason, 23, Sunday at Baptist South Hospital.

Vason is now charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, two counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied Tuskegee home back on Oct. 30.

Vason has since been transported to the Macon County Detention Facility where he’s being held on bonds totaling $83,500.

The investigation is still ongoing and tips can be shared by calling the Tuskegee Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

