Twin brothers arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says twin brothers are in custody for a Sunday night homicide.
Authorities say 20-year-old Zamir Princeton Jones and 20-year-old Zaden Prince Jones have each been charged with murder and are being held in Jefferson County Jail each on a $50,000 bond.
According to Deputy Chief David Agee, deputies arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of 2nd St NE to find a young man lying in the street, dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Christian Dewayne Smith of Midfield.
Authorities say the twin brothers went to the victim’s home to confront him regarding allegations regarding a family member involving in a separate incident. The brother then shot the victim.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
