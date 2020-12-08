Alabama man accused of stabbing toddler daughter

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his 2-year-old daughter.
WKRG-TV reports Mobile Police say 22-year-old Curtis Woods is accused of wounding the girl Monday night at an apartment complex.
Neighbors told investigators they heard the victim’s mother screaming “no” and trying to get out of the apartment. The television station says the woman was ultimately able to get out and call for help.
Woods is being held in the Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of attempted murder.
It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately available.
Police have not said what sparked the incident, which remains under investigation.
