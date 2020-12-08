Alabama reports 4,436 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including backlog

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama reported 4,436 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, though some of those tests are from laboratory backlogs, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH said the latest data includes 1,511 confirmed or probable cases that were from tests performed between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. Despite being delayed for reasons beyond ADPH’s control, the figures are being included in Tuesday’s report.
In the last week, the state has seen some of its highest daily case totals to date with 22,596 new cases and 219 deaths. 31 new deaths were confirmed Tuesday.
The state also continues to see an influx of hospitalizations that are toppling records on a daily basis. On Monday, there were more than 2,000 inpatients for the first time during the pandemic when levels reached 2,079. Data for Tuesday becomes available later in the day.
And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing to almost 34 percent in the last two weeks.
Alabama’s seven-day average for new cases has climbed to 3,395 per day, with the state now firmly trending above the 3,000-mark on a daily basis.
The state has confirmed 276,665 total cases and a death toll of 3,942 people since the pandemic reached Alabama in mid-March.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate stood at an all-time record high Monday, climbing by 163 in 24 hours to reach a record 2,079 hospital admissions. More hospitalizations are expected in the coming days as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Except for Saturday, when the hospitalization rate dropped to 1,790 inpatients, the state has broken inpatient records each day for more than a week.
The latest hospitalization records dwarf those seen when the state underwent an illness spike in July that topped out at 1,642. That high nearly crippled the state’s healthcare system and is down nearly 500 from the current influx.
The seven-day average for hospitalizations stands at 1,817 inpatients per day, as of Monday. The state’s hospitals are treating a significantly higher number of inpatients than during the highest days of the summer peak.
In Montgomery, there are at least 144 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 110 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Tuesday, and 34 at Jackson Hospital, as of Monday.
In Birmingham, UAB reported a new record of 130 inpatients on Monday.
In the Auburn/Opelika area, East Alabama Medical Center reported 52 inpatients Monday.
A total of 27,044 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
Alabama has conducted 1,739,311 total tests, or around 34 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 120,183 people have been tested. Of those, 40,405 had the disease for an extremely high positive test rate of nearly 34 percent, one of the highest in the nation.
The state presumes 168,387 people, or about 63.7 percent of cases, have since recovered from COVID-19, but it only updates the data on a weekly basis.
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
When it comes to daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 117 new cases Tuesday with a seven-day average of 90 cases per day.
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
