Alabama to use electronic voting pads during 2021 legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Preparations for the 2021 legislative session are underway in the Alabama State House.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon announced lawmakers will use electronic voting pads. Instead of packing 105 lawmakers in the chamber, they will be spread out in different overflow rooms in the State House.
The lawmakers will use the voting pads in designated areas. Lawmakers will not be able to vote from their office, but this will allow votes to be cast while remaining socially distanced.
Along with the voting pads, McCutcheon says they are looking at alternative sites to hold the session and ways to allow public access.
McCutcheon says addressing public hearings is a challenge. Officials are considering using Zoom to allow the public to be involved in committee hearings.
According to McCutcheon, at least five lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. Some have been hospitalized.
