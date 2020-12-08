2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in south Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been arrested and a large amount of marijuana has been seized from a south Alabama home, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
Florentino Tellechea, 40, and Linda Lek, 32, were transported to the Coffee County Jail where they were charged with trafficking in cannabis.
The bust happened Thursday when EPD officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on East Park Avenue. Once inside, law enforcement found nearly 50 marijuana plants and another 60 pounds of marijuana that had already been packaged.
The drugs were being grown in several bedrooms that police said had been converted to grow rooms.
In addition to the drugs, which had an estimated street value of at least $150,000, EPD also recovered six firearms and other drug paraphernalia.
