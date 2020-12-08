Bonuses approved for all MPS employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery school board has approved a $500 bonus for all public school employees.
The money is not form the CARES Act. It will come out of the school system’s general fund.
Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said this is to show appreciation to each employee of the school system.
Employees will receive the bonuses on Dec. 18.
These come from the conditions of some of the schools and the recent announcement of the students’ return to virtual learning while teachers still have to report to class.
