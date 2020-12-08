Chilly morning followed by a cool afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cool start to our Monday morning, temperatures dropped down into the 20s and low 30s today! This is likely the lowest temps will go over the next week or so... if you are not a fan of the cold starts, don’t worry: we are going to watch as things progressively warm up over the next 48-72 hours!
Coats will be needed today, and not just in the morning; much like yesterday, our afternoon may be sunny, but it is also going to be cool. Highs only climb into the lower and maybe mid 50s for the majority of Alabama, and that means even with some sunshine we will struggle to warm up.
This is still much cooler than normal for this time of year... usually, highs are in the low 60s in early December. We will return to that “seasonable” range by Wednesday. Beyond that, westerly flow takes hold and brings warmer air with it. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s Thursday and Friday!
The dry weather is not going away anytime soon! Rain chances don’t return to the forecast until late Friday night, and even then it’s isolated coverage at best.
The highest coverage will likely occur Saturday, so make sure you keep your First Alert weather app handy if you have plan to be out and about this weekend; it looks like our next boundary clears by Sunday, drop both rain chances and temperatures once again. It’s important to note that new model data does suggest the front gets hung up, which would allow rain chances to linger a bit into the second half of the weekend... worth mentioning, so check back for updates.
