Hotel at Auburn unveiling gingerbread village for 10th year

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Hotel at Auburn University unveiled its gingerbread village Sunday, Dec. 6 for the 10th year.
The attraction includes replicas of more than 10 buildings, all to scale, like Samford hall, Storybrook Farms, and more.
It’s free to visit and hotel officials said it’s an easy and fun way for families to enjoy the holidays while still social distancing.
“Hopefully, get them into the Christmas spirit. We love seeing them in here. We love promoting some of the Christmas functions we’re doing, whether it’s picking up for Christmas day. Just to get the families together if they’re visiting from out of town to bring a little Christmas cheer into their household,” said Adam Keesham, food and beverage director at the Hotel at Auburn University.
The gingerbread village will be set up until January 1. Hotel officials said people are welcome to visit anytime during the day to view it.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.